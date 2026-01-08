Cold, dry weather forecast across Pakistan, freezing conditions in mountains

Most districts of Punjab will experience cold and dry conditions, while Murree, Galiyat, and adjoining areas are likely to remain under severe cold.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News): The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country, while a severe cold wave is expected to persist in mountainous regions.

According to the forecast, moderate to dense fog is likely to prevail during morning and night hours in the plains of Punjab, upper Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which may significantly reduce visibility and disrupt road traffic.

In Islamabad and surrounding areas, the weather is expected to remain cold and dry. However, light fog or mist may develop at a few locations during the early morning hours.

Most districts of Punjab will experience cold and dry conditions, while Murree, Galiyat, and adjoining areas are likely to remain under severe cold. The Met Office has also predicted persistent fog in various plain districts of the province.

Upper Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, and nearby areas, is also expected to witness moderate to dense fog. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cold and dry weather will dominate the plains, with fog anticipated in several areas including Peshawar, Mardan, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir are likely to experience very cold and dry weather. In Kashmir, light fog or mist may form at a few places during the morning hours.

Authorities have advised commuters to exercise caution while traveling during foggy conditions, particularly in the early morning and late-night hours.

