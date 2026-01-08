PM Shehbaz will reach Quetta on a day-long visit today

The prime minister will chair a high-level meeting on the law and order situation in the province, during which Balochistan’s security and overall situation will be reviewed

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will reach Quetta on a day-long visit today (Thursday). Federal Ministers will also accompany the PM during the visit, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the prime minister will chair a high-level meeting on the law and order situation in the province, during which Balochistan’s security and overall situation will be reviewed.

During his visit, the prime minister will inaugurate Danish School. Shehbaz Sharif will also meet parliamentary leaders of allied parties during the Quetta visit.

