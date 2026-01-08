Two Pakistani Muslims elected mayor, deputy mayor in US city of Cambridge

Sumbul Siddiqui, a Karachi-born lawyer and Burhan Azim, an MIT-trained engineer from Burewala, have been elected mayor and deputy mayor of Cambridge respectively.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Two Pakistani Muslims have achieved a historic milestone by being elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Cambridge, Massachusetts, highlighting growing diversity in US local politics.

Sumbul Siddiqui, a Karachi-born lawyer, was elected mayor for the 2026–27 term, marking her third tenure and reaffirming her status as the first Muslim and Asian woman to hold the office.

Burhan Azim, an MIT-trained engineer from Burewala, was elected deputy mayor, becoming the youngest city councillor in Cambridge’s history.

First elected in 2017, Siddiqui previously served two mayoral terms, while both leaders’ victories are being celebrated as a major step forward for Pakistani-American representation and inclusion in American governance.

