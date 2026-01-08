PTI delegation to meet NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq today

Government sources say that negotiations will be held only with PTI’s elected representatives and that there will be no talks with unelected representatives.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation has decided to meet National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq today (Thursday), Dunya News reported.

According to sources, a meeting of PTI leaders was held in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Barrister Gohar which was attended by Salman Akram Raja, Asad Qaiser, Junaid Akbar, and others.

Sources said that the PTI delegation will demand the issuance of a notification for appointment of Mehmood Khan Achakzai as Leader of the Opposition during the meeting with the Speaker.

It is worth noting that regarding talks between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given the green signal to Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, while the government delegation is ready for negotiations at the speaker’s request.

Government sources say that negotiations will be held only with PTI’s elected representatives and that there will be no talks with unelected representatives.

On the other hand, sources in the Speaker’s Office said that so far no PTI leader has formally contacted them for negotiations. Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has kept the parliamentary committee intact, and if the opposition agrees, the speaker will immediately convene a meeting of the parliamentary committee.

Parliamentary sources also said that despite the Speaker’s offer, the opposition has not yet contacted him. The Speaker has invited PTI to come to his chamber.

