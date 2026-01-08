PTI gives list of six party leaders to Adiala Jail officials for meeting with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A list of six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, who will meet PTI founder Imran Khan today (Thursday), has been handed over to Adiala Jail authorities.

The list, issued by Salman Akram Raja contains the names of six PTI leaders, was submitted to jail authorities by Advocate Chaudhry Awais Younas.

The list includes the names of Mian Umair, Sher Ali Afridi, Shah Turab, Mushtaq Ghani, Samiullah, and Iftikhar Charsadda.

The party leaders included in the list will come to Adiala Jail for a meeting with PTI founder today. It is pertinent to mention here that Thursday is the day for the party leaders to meet the PTI founder.

