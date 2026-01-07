Pakistan to host ninth OIC women ministerial conference this year

Pakistan will host the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women this year, as Ishaq Dar reviewed preparations and stressed coordination to promote women’s rights.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan is preparing to host a major Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) event this year, as it will host the 9th OIC Ministerial Conference on Women.

A high-level meeting was held at the Foreign Office to review preparations for the conference. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who led a committee overseeing the arrangements.

According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, Ishaq Dar directed authorities to finalise administrative arrangements and logistics. He also stressed the need for close coordination and effective liaison between relevant ministries and the OIC Secretariat.

The deputy prime minister said the upcoming conference would reflect Pakistan’s commitment to the promotion of women’s rights.

The meeting was attended by the Federal Minister for Law and Justice and the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa, along with the Foreign Secretary, secretaries of relevant divisions, and senior officials from concerned ministries.