PM Shehbaz to visit Quetta for school inauguration and security meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visits Quetta to inaugurate Danesh School, hold law and order meeting, and meet parliamentary leaders of allied parties.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Quetta tomorrow (Thursday), accompanied by federal ministers, officials confirmed.

During his visit, the prime minister will inaugurate Danish School and preside over a meeting focused on law and order and security matters.

Sources added that Shehbaz Sharif will also meet parliamentary leaders of allied parties during the Quetta visit.