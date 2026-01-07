Biman Bangladesh Airlines to launch direct Dhaka-Karachi flights on 29th

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Biman Bangladesh Airlines has released its flight schedule for direct services between Dhaka and Karachi, marking a significant step in the restoration of air connectivity between Pakistan and Bangladesh after several years.

The airline’s first direct flight from Dhaka to Karachi is scheduled to depart on January 29.

The launch represents a major development in bilateral aviation ties, with Biman initially operating two flights per week between the two cities. The resumption of direct services is being viewed as a key move to strengthen people-to-people links, trade, and travel between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The airline has already opened bookings for the Dhaka-Karachi route, and demand appears to be strong. Sources said that seats on the inaugural flights were fully booked within hours of reservations opening, reflecting pent-up demand for a direct air link that has been absent for years.

Aviation officials say the restoration of direct flights has generated excitement among travellers in both countries, particularly among business communities, families, and expatriates who previously relied on indirect routes via third countries. Direct connectivity is expected to significantly reduce travel time and costs for passengers.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan granted approval to Biman Bangladesh Airlines for direct operations to Karachi a few days ago, following government directives. The approval cleared the way for the airline to finalise schedules and commence commercial operations on the route.

Industry observers note that the restart of passenger flights comes alongside growing cooperation in the aviation sector. Last month, Pakistan International Airlines and Biman Bangladesh Airlines reached an agreement focused on cargo transportation, signalling broader collaboration beyond passenger services. The cargo arrangement is seen as an important step in enhancing trade logistics between the two countries.