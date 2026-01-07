Ali Amin Gandapur declared absconder by Islamabad court

Islamabad court declared former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur an absconder and issued arrest warrants after repeated non-appearance in liquor and arms case.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti heard the case related to the recovery of liquor and weapons against Ali Amin Gandapur. The former chief minister failed to appear before the court on the scheduled date.

Due to his continuous absence, the court announced an oral decision declaring him an absconder and ordered the issuance of arrest warrants.

A case against Ali Amin Gandapur is registered at Bara Kahu police station.