Punjab approves Rs2.5bn for Cholistan roads, emergency services and tourism force

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has approved Rs2.5 billion in funds for the restoration, expansion, improvement and construction of paved roads in the Cholistan region.

Under 17 approved schemes, position papers were also cleared for the purchase of 34 emergency vehicles and the establishment of 323 human resource posts.

The government further approved a position paper for the purchase of vehicles for the Punjab Tourism Force, aimed at strengthening tourism-related operations.

Additionally, the Provincial Development and Planning Department cleared funds and a position paper for vehicle approval for the upgradation of the Date Palm Research Sub-Station in Jhang, along with projects focused on papaya varietal improvement, management, and control of Papaya Leaf Curl Virus.