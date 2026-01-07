Dense fog shuts multiple motorways across Punjab

Dense fog across Punjab closed several motorways including M-3, M-4 and M-5, as authorities urged cautious driving and adherence to safety guidelines.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Dense fog continues to grip Punjab, forcing the closure of several motorways at different locations to ensure public safety.

According to a Motorways Central Region spokesperson, Motorway M-3 has been closed from Jaranwala to Darkhana, Motorway M-4 from Pindi Bhattian to Abdul Hakeem and from Gojra to Abdul Hakeem, while Motorway M-5 has been shut from Multan to Zahir Pir and from Multan to Sukkur due to poor visibility caused by fog.

The spokesperson said the motorway closures aim to protect lives and property, warning that lane violations in foggy conditions can lead to serious accidents. Road users were urged to strictly follow lane discipline and prefer travelling during daylight hours, noting that safe travel time in fog is from 10am to 6pm.

Motorway police further advised drivers to use fog lights, avoid unnecessary travel, refrain from speeding, maintain a safe distance from vehicles ahead, and contact helpline 130 for guidance or assistance.