Minor boy dies after falling into sewage pond in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A three-year-old boy died after falling accidentally into a sewage pond in Sector G/12 in Islamabad on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, three-year-old Nauman was playing outside his house when he fell into sewage pond and died. Police and rescue teams reached the site and retrieved the dead body from the pond and shifted it to hospital.

Later, police handed over the dead body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities and other necessary legal procedures.

