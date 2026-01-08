Everyone must sit together for political stability in country: Shahid Khaqan

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi expressed concern that the country is not functioning properly and that a way must be found to run it. A solution will only emerge when all stakeholders sit together.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former prime minister and Awam Pakistan Party chief Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said that everyone must sit together for the political stability in the country.

Addressing the National Dialogue of the National Dialogue Committee, he said that if there is chaos in the country, it cannot progress.

Shahid Khaqan said, “This is not an issue of Imran Khan‘s release, but of the country’s release. If the country is in the right condition, then Imran Khan’s issue will get resolved too.”

The former prime minister said that politicians, the judiciary, and the establishment all will have to sit together, adding that the country is under the control of an elite, and added that this is not how countries function.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi further said that if the country’s affairs are set right, the economy will grow and the PTI founder will also receive justice. He added that by sitting together, correcting the flaws, and moving forward is the only way ahead.

