BISE Hyderabad announces 9th Class result

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) - The Controller of Examinations board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad Wednesday, announced the result of Secondary school Certificate (SSC) Part-I Science Annual Examinations 2025.

According to the announcement, a total of 78,606 male and female candidates appeared in the Science Group Examinations, of whom 70,240 have been declared to pass in all seven subjects.

A total of 1365 candidates have been declared failed in all seven subjects.

