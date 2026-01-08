Newborn allegedly swapped at private hospital in Quetta

The Balochistan Minister for Health has taken notice of the newborn swap and has ordered the Healthcare Commission to conduct a full investigation into the incident.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - A family in Quetta has accused staff of a private hospital of swapping their newborn boy with a baby girl, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

The family said that four days ago they admitted their newborn baby boy to the nursery of a private hospital. According to the hospital records, the baby was listed as a boy for five days, but today they were informed by phone that their baby girl had recovered.

They alleged that to hospital staff has swapped the newborn. They also said that the hospital’s nighttime CCTV footage has also gone missing.

Meanwhile, the Balochistan Minister for Health has taken notice of the newborn swap and has ordered the Healthcare Commission to conduct a full investigation into the incident.

