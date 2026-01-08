Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani call on Bilawal

Provincial ministers Nasir Shah and Saeed Ghani briefed Bilawal Bhutto on the performance of their respective departments during a meeting.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Minister for Local Government, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sindh Labour, Human Resources and Social Protection Minister Saeed Ghani called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday.

Provincial ministers Nasir Shah and Saeed Ghani briefed Bilawal Bhutto on the performance of their respective departments during a meeting.

Members of the Sindh Assembly, Mumtaz Chandio and Sajila Leghari, also met with Bilawal Bhutto. They briefed the PPP chairman on public issues and their solutions, while discussions were held on ensuring greater participation of women in politics.

