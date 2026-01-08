Strongly disagree with politics, thinking of PTI founder: Sharjeel Memon

Sharjeel Memon further said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be given protocol in Sindh, as the people of the province are hospitable.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said that he strongly disagrees with the politics and thinking of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan.

Speaking to the media, Sharjeel Memon said that the PTI founder openly supports Taliban terrorists, adding that the PTI leadership has taught its suppoters nothing except hurling abuses on institution and opponents.

Sharjeel Memon said they are carrying out disgraceful propaganda against the state institutions.

Sharjeel Memon further said that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be given protocol in Sindh, as the people of the province are hospitable. He added that Suhail Afridi is allowed to carry out political activities while remaining within the limits of the law and the Constitution.

