Ali Amin Gandapur declared proclaimed offender, court issues permanent arrest warrants

(Web Desk): An Islamabad district and sessions court has declared Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender in a liquor and illegal arms recovery case and issued permanent arrest warrants against him.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashir Hassan Chishti issued a written order directing the police to arrest the accused and produce him before the court immediately upon arrest.

According to the court’s written verdict, proceedings under Section 87 of the Criminal Procedure Code had already been completed, and public notices declaring the accused absconding were displayed. The police also submitted a report regarding the proclamation process to the court.

The court observed that, in view of the circumstances, it appeared that the accused had gone into hiding to evade the law. Consequently, the court formally declared Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender.

The judicial magistrate also cancelled the surety bonds submitted on behalf of the accused and ordered the issuance of permanent non-bailable arrest warrants. Additionally, the court directed that Ali Amin Gandapur’s name be included in the list of proclaimed offenders.

The written order further instructed authorities to initiate legal proceedings against the surety of the accused. According to court records, the case against Ali Amin Gandapur is registered at Bara Kahu Police Station in Islamabad.

