Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Act 2026 challenged in LHC

The petition was filed by a citizen, making the federal government, the Chief Secretary Punjab, and other relevant authorities respondents in the case.

LAHORE (Dunya News): The Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Act 2026 has been challenged in the Lahore High Court, questioning the legality of allowing kite flying under the new law.

In the petition, it was argued that the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Act 2026 is unconstitutional and violates fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution. The petitioner maintained that the state is responsible for ensuring the safety and protection of citizens and for safeguarding their right to live freely and securely.

The petitioner contended that the government had earlier imposed strict bans and severe punishments on kite flying due to the dangers it poses to public safety. Allowing kite flying again, the petition argued, is a hazardous step that could put citizens’ lives at risk, particularly due to the use of metallic and sharp kite strings.

The plea further requested the court to suspend the notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner permitting kite flying until a final decision on the petition is made. The petitioner also urged the court to declare the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Act 2026 null and void.

The LHC is expected to take up the petition for hearing in the coming days.

