LHC tightens security arrangements on Chief Justice's orders

The decision was taken after incidents of negligence were reported due to the use of social media applications.

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) - Security measures at the Lahore High Court have been significantly tightened following special directives issued by Chief Justice Ms. Alia Neelum, aimed at ensuring a foolproof security environment within the court premises.

According to sources, strict implementation of the Chief Justice’s orders has begun, with the Security Superintendent (SP Security) enforcing a complete ban on the use of mobile phones by police personnel deployed at the Lahore High Court during duty hours. All officials are now required to deposit their mobile phones with their respective supervising officers before assuming duty.

The decision was taken after incidents of negligence were reported due to the use of social media applications, including TikTok, by on-duty personnel, which raised serious security concerns. Authorities believe the new restrictions will help maintain discipline and enhance vigilance among security staff.

In addition, the Chief Justice has ordered comprehensive checking of every vehicle entering the LHC premises. No vehicle is allowed entry without a thorough search. Similarly, all individuals entering the court, including visitors and staff, are being subjected to complete and detailed body searches to prevent any untoward incident.

Lawyers visiting the Lahore High Court have assured full cooperation with security personnel and expressed support for the enhanced measures, recognizing the importance of safety and order within the judicial premises.

To further strengthen security, additional police personnel have been deployed at the main gate as well as other entry and exit points of the Lahore High Court.

Authorities have stated that the strict security measures will remain in place to uphold law, order, and the dignity of the court.

