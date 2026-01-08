Armed forces fully prepared to defend borders, internal security: Field Marshal

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir evaluated the formation’s training and warfighting capabilities and observed a specialized field training exercise based on modern technology.

LAHORE (Dunya News): Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir stated that Pakistan’s armed forces remain fully alert and prepared at all times to safeguard the country’s geographical borders and ensure internal security.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Field Marshal visited the Lahore Garrison, where he reviewed operational preparedness. He was briefed on key initiatives aimed at enhancing training standards and strengthening combat capabilities.

During the visit, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir evaluated the formation’s training and warfighting capabilities and observed a specialized field training exercise based on modern technology. The exercise showcased the practical use of state-of-the-art technologies and reflected the Pakistan Army’s strong focus on innovation, adaptability, and readiness in line with future battlefield requirements.

Emphasizing the importance of innovation and modernization to remain aligned with evolving warfare dynamics, the CDF also inspected sports and recreational facilities for troops. He highlighted the significance of maintaining physical fitness and high morale among soldiers.

Field Marshal also visited the High Care Centre at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Lahore, where he appreciated the medical staff for providing advanced and comprehensive healthcare facilities.

Reaffirming a zero-tolerance policy toward any threat to national security, Asim Munir said that the armed forces are promoting a culture of professionalism, discipline, and selfless service to the nation. He reiterated the military’s unwavering commitment to protecting Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and internal stability.

