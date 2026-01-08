PM Shehbaz Sharif reaches Quetta for a day's official visit

During his visit, the prime minister is scheduled to hold a busy day, including presiding over a high-level meeting to review law and order

QUETTA (Dunya News): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta today (Thursday) on a one-day official visit.

He was welcomed by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, local parliamentarians, and federal ministers. Former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal were also part of the delegation.

During his visit, the prime minister is scheduled to hold a busy day, including presiding over a high-level meeting to review law and order, security, and the overall situation in Balochistan.

In addition, Shehbaz Sharif is expected to meet parliamentary leaders of allied parties to discuss provincial and federal matters.

The premier will also inaugurate the Danish School in Quetta as part of his visit, highlighting the government’s focus on education and development initiatives in the province.

The one-day visit underscores the federal government’s commitment to improving security, governance, and educational infrastructure in Balochistan.

