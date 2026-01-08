Five Danish Schools to be established in Balochistan this year, says Governor Mandokhail

QUETTA (Web Desk) - Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhail has said that five Danish Schools will be established in different cities of the province this year.

He was talking to a delegation led by Project Director Danish Schools Dr Airon Das in Quetta.

The governor said that these Schools will be established in Zhob, Musakhail, Dera Bugti, Sibi and Qillah Saifullah.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Quetta on one-day official visit.

He was welcomed by Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, local parliamentarians, and federal ministers.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal were also part of the delegation.

During his visit, the prime minister is scheduled to spend a busy day, including presiding over a high-level meeting to review law and order, security, and the overall situation in Balochistan.

The premier will also inaugurate the Danish School in Quetta during his visit, highlighting the government’s focus on education and development initiatives in the province.