CTD arrests terrorist in Balochistan's Panjgur

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The security forces have arrested a terrorist, identified as Sajid Ahmed, during an operation in Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference in Quetta alongside Additional Chief Secretary Home Balochistan Hamza Shafqat, CTD Balochistan DIG Aitzaz Goraya said that the arrested terrorist is a graduate of the Islamic University Islamabad.

He added that security forces conducted a major operation in Panjgur.

DIG Goraya said that Sajid was transporting a large quantity of weapons from Panjgur to Turbat.

He further stated that the arrested terrorist played a central role in disseminating content of proscribed organisations on social media.

He said another terrorist, Jahanzeb Mehrban, was also arrested for his involvement in providing funds. Jahanzeb had also recruited an 18-year-old boy to join him.

According to officials, Sajid Ahmed had previously taught at the University of Turbat.

His sister-in-law was also involved in the activities of BYC. In further operations, another terrorist, identified as Sarfaraz, a resident of Bazil and Kharan, was also arrested.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Chief Secretary Home said that police writ exists across the province and institutional branches are being established in every district to eliminate terrorism.

He added that there has been a significant decline in terrorist incidents over the past three months.