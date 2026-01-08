PIA resumes Lahore-London flights after 6-year hiatus

PIA has announced the resumption of Lahore–London flights after six years, starting March 30, increasing its UK weekly services to seven.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced the resumption of its flight operations from Lahore to London.

According to PIA, flights on the Lahore–London route are being restored after a gap of six years. The first flight, PK-757, will depart from Lahore for London on March 30.

These flights will land at Terminal 4 of Heathrow Airport. London is among the earliest international destinations in PIA’s network. With the resumption of these services, the total number of PIA’s weekly flights to the United Kingdom will increase to seven. Before the suspension, PIA used to operate 10 weekly flights from Pakistan to London.

A PIA spokesperson stated that the number of flights to London will be increased gradually. PIA has already announced the launch of three weekly flights from Islamabad to London, which will begin from March 29.