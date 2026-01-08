Govt ready for dialogue with opposition on all issues: Tariq Fazal

He says that the prime minister has repeatedly extended offers for dialogue to the opposition

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary has expressed government's readiness for dialogue with opposition on all matters.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that the prime minister has repeatedly extended offers for dialogue to the opposition.

Appreciating the efforts of the National Dialogue Committee, the minister said that the committee would also need to secure the confidence of PTI for dialogue with the government.

He pointed out that there appear to be conflicting views within PTI regarding talks with the government.

PTI delegation to meet NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq today

Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said that the opposition could use the office of the National Assembly speaker to initiate dialogue with the government.

The minister said that the prime minister is keen on establishing an exemplary governance model in the country and has directed all ministries to present their performance of the past year before the public.

Speaking about his own ministry, Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said that the Grievance Wing of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs is functioning efficiently to address public complaints.