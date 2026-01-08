Lahore accountability court to indict Parvez Elahi in Gujrat corruption case

The Lahore Accountability Court has decided to indict former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi and others in the Gujrat development projects corruption reference on January 15.

LAHORE (Muhammad Ashfaq) – The Lahore Accountability Court has decided to formally indict former Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi along with all other accused and January 15 fixed for the indictment proceedings.

It is termed as a major development emerged in the reference related to alleged corruption in development projects in Gujrat, being heard by the court.

The hearing was conducted by the accountability court judge, during which copies of the reference were provided to co-accused Suleman Ahmed and Muzaffar Iqbal.

Also read: Govt ready for dialogue with opposition on all issues: Tariq Fazal



The court also sought arguments on a petition filed against the seizure and auction of Chaudhry Moonis Elahi’s assets. The petition was filed through his mother, Qaisra Elahi, who holds his power of attorney.

Other accused named in the reference include Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Khalid Mahmood, Suhail Asghar Awan, and Asif Mahmood, among others. The court has scheduled the next hearing on January 15 to frame charges against all accused.