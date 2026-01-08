How can Pakistanis update their identity records from home?

NADRA has launched a new service through its Pak ID mobile app, allowing citizens to update identity records from home quickly and at a low fee.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has introduced a new facility that allows citizens to update their records from the comfort of their homes.

NADRA is the sole authority in Pakistan that issues National Identity Cards (NICs) and other identity documents to citizens both within the country and abroad.

Over the years, NADRA has launched several services to make life easier for Pakistanis. One of these is the Pak ID mobile app, which allows users to complete various services without visiting an office.

Now, citizens can also update their personal records through the Pak ID app. Whether it’s information on a National Identity Card or a NICOP record, changes to non-printable details can be made remotely.

Officials said the process is simple, quick, and can be completed at a minimal fee. Users need to follow the step-by-step instructions provided in the app to successfully update their records.

This new service aims to save time, reduce office visits, and make it more convenient for citizens to keep their records accurate and up to date.