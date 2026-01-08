Bangladesh Air Chief Hasan Mahmood calls on Field Marshal Asim Munir at GHQ

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Bangladesh’s Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan on Thursday called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics and avenues for enhancing bilateral defence and military cooperation were discussed.

Both sides underscored the importance of strengthening professional collaboration, training exchanges and defence ties between the armed forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The visiting dignitary lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and appreciated their contributions towards regional peace and stability.

The COAS & CDF reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to fostering enduring defence relations with Bangladesh.

The meeting concluded reflecting the longstanding and strong bonds between the two brotherly countries.

Bangladesh Air Chief meets Naval Chief

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal of Bangladesh Hasan Mahmood Khan also called on Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf in Islamabad.

During the meeting, matters of mutual professional interest, evolving regional security paradigm, and avenues for further strengthening bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy's commitment to regional maritime peace and stability through its various initiatives.

Pakistan, Bangladesh air chiefs discuss potential procurement of JF-17 Thunder aircrafts

Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan acknowledged the high professional standards of Pakistan Navy and expressed his desire to enhance collaboration between the two brotherly nations' armed forces.

The dignitaries agreed on the importance of increasing the frequency of high-level exchanges and joint training exercises to foster greater synergy.

The visit of Bangladesh Air Chief underscores the deepening defence ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, following the significant visit of Admiral Naveed Ashraf to Dhaka in late 2025.