CM Sohail Afridi to lead street movement in Karachi, meet Sindh chief minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi will arrive in Karachi for a three-day visit, leading street movement rallies in Karachi and Hyderabad

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi will arrive in Karachi tomorrow for a three-day visit, during which he will kick off a street movement in Karachi and Hyderabad.

According to PTI’s Deputy Information Secretary for KP, Ikram Khattak, Afridi will have a busy day upon arrival, including visits to the Karachi Press Club, where he will meet lawyers, media representatives, and political leaders.

On January 10, the CM will lead a rally from Karachi to Hyderabad, addressing bar associations, press clubs, and other stakeholders. He is also scheduled to visit Mazar-e-Quaid, engage with youth mobilization efforts, and interact with media, showcasing the party’s public support in Sindh.

During his visit, Afridi will lead the street movement in several districts and is expected to meet Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. After a meeting with the Sindh High Court Bar, the KP CM will return to Peshawar as per his schedule.

Officials say the visit aims to strengthen PTI’s grassroots presence in Sindh and highlight public engagement through street-level mobilization.

