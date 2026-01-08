Bangladesh air chief visits National Defence University during Islamabad visit

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan, Chief of the Air Staff of the Bangladesh Air Force, visited Pakistan’s National Defence University (NDU) on Thursday as part of an official engagement focused on strengthening professional military education and joint training cooperation.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the visiting air chief, an alumnus of the National Security and War Course 2010-11, called on Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, President of NDU, at the university’s Islamabad campus. The meeting brought together senior leadership from both sides to discuss avenues for expanding institutional collaboration.

During the interaction, the two sides reaffirmed the importance of sustained military-to-military engagement, with particular emphasis on professional military education, joint training initiatives, and the exchange of expertise between armed forces institutions. Discussions highlighted the role of academic forums in developing strategic understanding and interoperability among partner air forces.

The visit was marked by a focus on shared learning experiences at NDU, where senior officers from Pakistan and friendly countries undergo advanced studies in national security, strategy, and defence management. Air Chief Marshal Hasan Mahmood Khan’s return to the institution as a visiting dignitary underscored the enduring academic links formed through the National Security and War Course.

ISPR noted that the engagement reflects the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh, rooted in longstanding defence relations and cooperation across multiple domains. Both sides reiterated a shared resolve to further deepen collaboration in training and capacity building, recognising the value of structured education in addressing contemporary security challenges.

The meeting at NDU Islamabad formed part of broader efforts to enhance bilateral defence relations through dialogue, academic exchange, and professional interaction between the armed forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh, reinforcing institutional linkages developed over decades of cooperation.