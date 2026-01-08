Educated alleged terrorist arrested in Panjgur for aiding BLA, BLF operations

An educated alleged terrorist, Sajid, was arrested in Panjgur for aiding BLA and BLF, transporting weapons, and spreading banned content; three more youths were also detained.

PANJGUR, BALOCHISTAN (Dunya News) - Law enforcement agencies in Panjgur district, Balochistan, have arrested an educated individual allegedly involved in terrorist activities.

During a press conference, the Additional Chief Secretary of Balochistan and DIG CTD stated that the terrorist, Sajid, was conducting reconnaissance for the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

They said Sajid was transporting large quantities of weapons from Panjgur to Turbat.

According to the Additional Chief Secretary, Sajid also played a central role in spreading content of banned organizations on social media and had been teaching at the University of Turbat.

Officials added that terrorist organizations and their intelligence networks are often linked to the Baloch Unity Council, and Sajid maintained connections with BYC leadership.

The Additional Chief Secretary further revealed that three other young men were recently arrested. Under the group’s plan, children were being misled and drawn toward terrorist activities.