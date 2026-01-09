Ishaq Dar, Turkish FM discuss international developments

Ishaq Dar and Hakan Fidan exchanged views on ongoing bilateral engagement and took stock of the evolving international developments.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar had a telephone conversation with Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday.

The two ministers exchanged views on ongoing bilateral engagement and took stock of the evolving international developments. They also welcomed the scheduling of Extraordinary OIC CFM on 10 January 2026 in Jeddah.

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also spoke with Adviser for Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, Md. Touhid Hossain.

The two counterparts reviewed bilateral matters and discussed recent regional developments. They also appreciated the timely convening of the Extraordinary Session of the OIC CFM on Saturday next in Jeddah.

