Punjab Govt establishes right-sizing committee to eliminate surplus posts

LAHORE (Dunya News): The Punjab government on Thursday established a right-sizing committee to eliminate surplus posts in government departments, Dunya News reported.

The Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) has issued a notification for the formation of the right-sizing committee. The committee will review unnecessary and excess posts across various departments and identify positions where the day-to-day workload has decreased.

Recommendations will be made for the abolition, merger, or transfer of unnecessary posts. The committee will also propose measures to improve systems and procedures within departments. Additional Chief Secretary Ahmed Raza Sarwar has been appointed as the convener of the right-sizing committee.

The Punjab government says that efforts will be made to reduce government expenditures through right-sizing.

