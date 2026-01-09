Asif urges PTI to change attitude for dialogue

Khawaja Asif said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should also extend full support to security institutions for fighting war on terror

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to change it’s an attitude for initiating dialogue with government.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should also extend full support to security institutions for fighting war on terror, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said, we are facing terrorism in the provincial parts due to weak policies of PTI’s last regime.

PTI leaders should accept the mistakes made in the past, he stated. In reply to a question about talks with Afghan, he said Pakistan needs a written document from Afghan authorities so that terrorism issues facing our country could be addressed properly.

