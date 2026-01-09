Govt ready to hold talks with opposition: Tariq Fazal

Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said that the Prime Minister has invited the opposition for negotiations for five times and added that dialogue is the solution to every issue.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, while terming dialogue another name for democracy, said on Thursday that the government is ready to hold talks with the opposition on all matters.

Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said that the Prime Minister has invited the opposition for negotiations for five times. He added that dialogue is the solution to every issue and urged PTI to remove the confusion within its ranks.

He pointed out that there appear to be conflicting views within PTI regarding talks with the government. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary said the opposition could also use the office of the Speaker of the National Assembly to initiate dialogue with the government.

He said that the opposition should play its role in the Parliament adding that the Prime Minister wants a model of good governance in the country. He said that efforts are ongoing to improve the economic situation in the country.

