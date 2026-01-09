One killed, seven injured as van collides with tractor trolley in Hyderabad

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the injured to Civil Hospital, Hyderabad where one of the injured persons succumbed to his wounds during treatment.

HYDERABAD (Dunya News) – One persons was killed and seven other were wounded when a van collided with a tractor trolley in Hyderabad on late Thursday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Tando Jam Road in Hyderabad where a van collided head with a tractor trolley as a result eight persons sustained injuries. Eye-witnessed said that the accident was caused due to over speeding.

Rescue sources informed that most of the injured were in critical condition. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and started investigation.

Road accidents are quite common in Pakistan, making it one of the hazardous countries. Pakistan has one of the world’s worst records for fatal traffic accidents, blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

