Ishaq Dar for sustained diplomatic engagement with Russia

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Tuesday, received Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Tirmizi briefed Ishaq Dar on recent engagements with Moscow and efforts to advance Pakistan-Russia relations across political, economic, and security domains, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release.

Ishaq Dar emphasized the importance of sustained diplomatic engagement with Russia and directed continued efforts to further Pakistan’s interests through constructive interaction.

