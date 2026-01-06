DG ISPR to hold press conference today

In-focus

DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will hold a press conference today at 2pm, where he is expected to brief the media on the current security situation and other key matters.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will hold a press conference today (Tuesday).

The news conference is scheduled to take place at 2:00pm.

During the briefing, the DG ISPR will address the prevailing security situation and discuss other important matters.

Meanwhile, a Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) annual security report revealed that 2025 recorded a 34% increase in overall violence, making it the most violent year for the country in the past decade.

The report noted a sustained rise in violence for five consecutive years since 2021, coinciding with the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan, with increases of nearly 38% in 2021, over 15% in 2022, 56% in 2023, almost 67% in 2024, and 34% in 2025.

 

