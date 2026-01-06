Afghans involved in major terror attacks inside Pakistan, says DG ISPR

DG ISPR says Afghan militants were involved in major terror attacks as Pakistan carried out over 75,000 operations and recorded 5,397 incidents in 2025.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Pakistani military spokesman has said that Afghan militants were involved in major terrorist incidents in the country during 2025, as he described the past year as a “landmark and consequential year” in the country’s fight against terrorism.

Addressing a detailed press conference on Tuesday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the sole purpose of the briefing was to present a comprehensive overview of counterterrorism measures taken over the previous year, stressing that terrorism remained the biggest threat faced by the Pakistani state.

2025 marked a turning point

Lt-Gen Chaudhry said 2025 marked a turning point for four key reasons, including unprecedented intensity in counterterrorism operations, nationwide clarity on the nature of terrorism, international acknowledgement of Pakistan’s stance that Afghanistan had become a base for terrorist activity, and the reinvigoration of the National Action Plan (NAP).

He said the fight against terrorism had been ongoing for more than two decades and involved the entire nation, but last year stood out due to the scale and consistency of operations. According to official data shared during the briefing, law enforcement agencies carried out 75,175 intelligence-based operations across the country in 2025, averaging 206 operations per day.

Of these, 14,658 operations were conducted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 58,778 in Balochistan and 1,739 in other parts of Pakistan. Despite this operational intensity, 5,397 terrorist incidents were reported nationwide during the year. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa accounted for 3,811 incidents, or 71 per cent, while Balochistan reported 1,557 incidents, with 29 incidents recorded elsewhere.

The DG ISPR said 2,597 terrorists were killed during counterterrorism operations in 2025, including 1,800 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 784 in Balochistan and 10 in other areas. During the same period, 1,235 law enforcement personnel and civilians were martyred.

He also shared figures related to suicide attacks, stating that 27 suicide bombings took place in 2025. Sixteen occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ten in Balochistan and one at Islamabad’s judicial complex. Two of these attacks involved female suicide bombers.

'A flourishing political-criminal-terror nexus'

While explaining why Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remained the most affected province, the ISPR chief blamed what he termed a “politically conducive environment” and a flourishing political-criminal-terror nexus. He said this environment had enabled terrorist groups to operate and expand their influence in the province.

Providing historical context, Lt-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said terrorism began rising sharply from 2021. That year, 193 terrorists were killed while 592 law enforcement personnel were martyred, reflecting a ratio of one terrorist killed for every three personnel lost. By 2025, he said, this ratio had shifted to roughly two terrorists killed for every one member of the security forces, with 2,597 militants eliminated and 1,235 personnel martyred.

He linked the resurgence of terrorism to developments in Afghanistan following the 2020 Doha Agreement between the United States and the Afghan Taliban. Under the agreement, the Afghan Taliban had committed to forming an inclusive government, preventing the use of Afghan soil for terrorism and ensuring rights for women. He said none of these commitments had been fulfilled, arguing that Afghanistan had instead become a hub for terrorist organisations and non-state actors.

According to the ISPR chief, multiple terrorist outfits were operating from Afghan territory, turning the country into what he described as a centre for militancy. He said around 2,500 foreign terrorists, neither Afghan nor Pakistani, had recently entered Afghanistan from Syria.

He further alleged that the Afghan Taliban were reorganising and supporting the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, referred to by the state as Fitna al-Khawarij, by providing training, direction and operational space. He said Afghanistan-based groups linked to Balochistan, designated as Fitna al-Hindustan, were also operating with external backing.

Lt Gen Chaudhry said modern US military equipment worth approximately $7.2 billion was left behind in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of international forces, including night-vision devices, long-range sniper rifles, M-4 and M-16 rifles and protective gear. He said this equipment had entered black markets and was accessible to terrorist organisations.



India's hand in terrorism against Pakistan

The ISPR chief also alleged that India was providing financial and logistical support to militant groups operating against Pakistan, saying that Afghan territory was being used as a base while external patronage sustained what he described as a regional “war economy”.

Highlighting specific attacks, he said Afghan militants were involved in ten major terrorist incidents during 2025, all of which deliberately targeted civilians and soft targets. He cited the Jaffar Express attack, in which 21 civilians were martyred, as well as attacks on a civilian bus in Noshki and the Frontier Corps headquarters in Quetta, where eight civilians lost their lives. He said Afghan attackers were also behind a similar assault on the FC headquarters in Peshawar and an attempted attack on Cadet College Wana that sought to replicate the 2014 APS Peshawar massacre.

During the briefing, video confessions of arrested terrorists were shown, which Lt Gen Chaudhry said demonstrated clear evidence of where militants operated and how attacks were planned. He rejected claims that the Pakistan Army used drones for strikes against civilians, clarifying that drones were primarily used for surveillance, while accusing militant groups of using armed quadcopters with external support.

He said Pakistan had taken firm action along the Afghan border in recent months, including targeting militant infrastructure in October 2025 and eliminating dozens of hostile posts within hours, stressing that operations were directed against the TTP and not the Afghan Taliban as a whole.

More to follow...