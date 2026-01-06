Afghanistan becomes regional hub for terrorism, says DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, has said that the war against terrorism is a collective war of the entire nation and that Pakistan is fully determined to eradicate terrorism. He stated that security forces have conducted 75,000 intelligence-based operations.

Addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said the purpose of the briefing was to provide a comprehensive overview of the measures taken against terrorism over the past year.

He said the fight against terrorism has been ongoing for more than two decades, and complete clarity now exists between the state of Pakistan and its people on this issue. He emphasized that terrorists have no connection with Islam and that Afghanistan has become a base of operations for terrorism in the region.

He further stated that terrorists and “Fitna-e-Hindustan” have no link with Balochistan or the Baloch people. He said the army, police, Frontier Corps, and intelligence agencies carried out a total of 75,175 intelligence-based operations, including 14,658 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 58,778 in Balochistan.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that 2,597 terrorists were sent to hell last year, while Pakistan suffered 1,235 martyrdoms in the war against terrorism. He added that 27 suicide attacks took place during the year—16 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 in Balochistan, and one at the Islamabad Judicial Complex. He said 3,811 terrorism-related incidents occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, raising the critical question of why 80 percent of terrorist incidents are happening in the province.

He reiterated that the state is fully committed to counterterrorism and has taken significant measures in this regard. He said Pakistan’s stance against terrorism is clear, and the world has acknowledged and appreciated the country’s efforts to combat terrorism.

According to him, five years ago the situation was such that for every terrorist killed, three security personnel were martyred. This ratio has now changed, and today two terrorists are being killed for every martyrdom.

Speaking on the situation in Afghanistan, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif said the country has turned into a haven for terrorists, with various militant organizations from around the world operating from its soil. He said sanctuaries of groups such as Al-Qaeda, Daesh, the BLA, and the TTP exist in Afghanistan, impacting not only Pakistan but also other neighboring countries.

The DG ISPR said that according to recent intelligence, around 2,500 terrorists have arrived in Afghanistan from Syria, none of whom are Pakistani. He termed this a serious threat to regional security, adding that Afghanistan’s neighboring countries are also being affected by terrorism due to this situation and that the international community should take notice.

He further said that the United States left behind a large quantity of advanced weaponry during its withdrawal from Afghanistan, which is now being used in terrorist activities. This weaponry, he added, poses increased security risks not only to Pakistan but to the entire region.

Read also: DG ISPR engages Comsats students on misinformation and national security



“India is using terrorist groups as proxies in the region and is providing them with weapons and financial support. Security institutions possess evidence in this regard, and that the issue has become a serious threat to regional peace,” he maintained.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif said that while there are calls for negotiations with the Afghan Taliban, ground realities cannot be ignored. He pointed out that terrorists carried out an attack on a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, after which the Field Marshal personally visited Peshawar and stood on the rubble of the mosque to convey a clear stance against terrorism.

“If terrorism reaches even five percent in any country, the state cannot survive. Afghanistan presents itself as a standard-bearer of Islam while operating a war economy, spreading conflict across the region in the form of terrorism to sustain it,” army’s spokesperson added.

He said those involved have become accustomed to this war economy and are seeking new sponsors, adding that terrorism emanating from Afghanistan is being carried out with Indian funding and patronage.

The Army spokesperson said that during Operation Sindoor, India also targeted women and children, whereas Pakistan’s actions were strictly against terrorists and limited to specific targets. He said Pakistan did not target the Afghan Taliban in Afghanistan but struck terrorist hideouts of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

On the occasion, the DG ISPR also played recorded statements and conversations of terrorists, saying that arrested militants had confessed to Afghanistan’s involvement. He added that Afghan nationals are being trained for terrorist activities inside Afghanistan.

Terror incidents declined after border closure

He said that 10 major terrorist incidents took place last year, including attacks on Bannu Cantonment, the Jaffar Express, a civilian bus in Noshki, and a school bus in Khuzdar. He added that the Federal Constabulary Headquarters, FC Headquarters Quetta, Police Training School Dera Ismail Khan, Cadet College Wana, and the Islamabad Judicial Complex were also targeted.

He further said that the Federal Constabulary Headquarters in Peshawar was attacked again, adding that Afghans were found to be involved in all 10 major terrorist incidents. He said every attacker involved was Afghan and was neutralized, and that terrorism-related incidents declined after the border was closed.

After setback in May, India fueled terrorism

The DG ISPR said the world witnessed India’s embarrassment during “Maarka-e-Haq,” and that following this setback, India aggressively fueled terrorism. He said that in October 2025, attacks were carried out against terrorists along the Pak-Afghan border, during which dozens of Afghan posts were wiped out within hours.

He said India targeted women and children during the so-called Operation Sindoor, questioning India’s authority to target any Pakistani citizen. He said no one has given India the right to harm any Pakistani civilian or infrastructure, adding that the stain of Operation Sindoor still remains on India’s record.



More to follow....