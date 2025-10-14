Bilawal welcomes Gaza ceasefire, highlights Sindh's global recognition

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the world witnessed the genocide of Palestinians, and the ceasefire in Gaza is a welcome development.

Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi, Bilawal said the truce agreement in Gaza is commendable, but fears remain that it might once again be short-lived or deceptive. “Doctors and journalists in Gaza were deliberately targeted. The world has seen the brutal reality,” he added.

Bilawal highlighted that during his tenure as Foreign Minister, he raised Pakistan's stance on Palestine in meetings with his international counterparts.

Turning to domestic affairs, he said that the Sindh government initiated the Economic Zone during Qaim Ali Shah's tenure, which has gained international recognition. “This is not a competition with other provinces – it is a Sindh government achievement acknowledged globally,” he stated.

He further noted the praise Sindh received for its public-private partnership projects and stressed the importance of unity over internal division, saying, “We must focus on competing globally, not internally.”

On healthcare, Bilawal said that cancer treatment – often unaffordable globally – is provided free of charge in Karachi, calling it a significant success for Pakistan.

He also highlighted the effectiveness of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), noting that foreign ministers abroad often express admiration for the initiative and even replicate it. “Even the PTI founder used BISP during COVID-19 relief efforts, merely changing the program's name,” Bilawal claimed. He added that former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also utilized BISP for aid distribution.

Regarding climate change and disaster response, Bilawal stated that 2 million homes were damaged in Sindh during the 2022 floods, caused by a crisis not of Pakistan’s making. “We invited the UN Secretary-General to witness the devastation. PPP ensured that homeless people were given land ownership,” he concluded.