PM Shehbaz meets Trump and world leaders at Gaza peace summit in Egypt

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Donald Trump and global leaders in Egypt, reaffirming Pakistan’s support for Palestine and discussing regional peace efforts.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday held a series of high-level meetings with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, during the International Peace Conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

The discussions centred on regional stability, the Gaza ceasefire, and Pakistan’s continued diplomatic support for the Palestinian cause.

In a brief yet cordial encounter, Shehbaz Sharif and Donald Trump exchanged warm greetings and spoke on a range of bilateral and international matters. Their meeting drew attention amid renewed global focus on Middle East peace and international humanitarian cooperation.

Throughout the summit, the prime minister engaged with several heads of state and government. He met Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Talks with these leaders covered a variety of topics, including collaborative efforts for peace in the Middle East, humanitarian support for Gaza, and strategies to foster inter-regional dialogue. The Pakistan premier emphasised the need for a unified global approach to end hostilities and ensure lasting stability.

Shehbaz Sharif also held discussions with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, and Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During these exchanges, he reiterated Pakistan’s consistent stance in favour of diplomatic and moral support for the Palestinian people and the protection of civilian lives in Gaza.

A significant part of the prime minister’s visit was his meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. The two leaders spoke warmly about the longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and Palestine. Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa also joined the meeting, reflecting the collective regional concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

President Abbas expressed gratitude for Pakistan’s steadfast political and diplomatic backing of the Palestinian cause. Both sides voiced satisfaction with the recent ceasefire in Gaza and discussed further international steps to reinforce peace and reconstruction efforts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the resilience and courage of the people of Gaza, acknowledging their perseverance in the face of immense hardship. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and commitment to advocating for their rights on all international platforms.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was received by Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr Ashraf Sobhi. The prime minister’s participation in the International Peace Conference underscores Pakistan’s active diplomatic engagement in fostering dialogue, promoting conflict resolution, and supporting humanitarian initiatives across the region.