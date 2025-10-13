PM Shehbaz, Palestinian President meet at Peace Summit in Sharm El-Sheikh

PM Shehbaz Sharif met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at the Peace Summit, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering support and welcoming progress towards a Gaza ceasefire agreement.

SHARM EL-SHEIKH (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had a warm and cordial meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas during the Peace Summit held in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, also joined the conversation. President Abbas expressed deep gratitude to Pakistan for its consistent support of the Palestinian cause, both politically and diplomatically.

The informal yet heartfelt exchange between the leaders took place ahead of the expected signing of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

During the meeting, both leaders praised the strong, brotherly ties between Pakistan and Palestine, describing them as exemplary and a source of pride for both nations and their people.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the resilience and courage of the people of Gaza, acknowledging their endurance in the face of years of hardship.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction over the ceasefire progress in Gaza and called it a hopeful step toward lasting peace and development in the region.