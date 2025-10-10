Dar, US Charge d'Affaires review growing momentum in bilateral ties

Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued engagement with the United States to strengthen mutually beneficial partnerships.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday received US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where both sides reviewed the growing momentum in Pakistan-US relations and discussed avenues to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

Senator Ishaq Dar expressed satisfaction over the recent positive trajectory in bilateral ties, citing productive high-level interactions held in New York and Washington, D.C, a DPM's Office news release said.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continued engagement with the United States to strengthen mutually beneficial partnerships.

Highlighting Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and the wider region, the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the importance of collaborative international efforts to address shared challenges.

US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker conveyed the keen interest of US companies in investing in Pakistan’s energy, critical minerals, and information technology sectors, noting the country’s potential for growth and innovation.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to maintain close dialogue and expand cooperation across diverse fields to further advance Pakistan-US relations.

