Woman, son killed in Nawabshah road accident

According to police, the ill-fated family was going to Moro from Nawabshah to attend a marriage ceremony.

NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) – A woman and her son were killed while her minor daughter sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in Nawabshah on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Link Road in Nawabshah where a rashly driven rickshaw hit a motorcycle, killing a woman and her son on the spot and injuring her minor daughter.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.


