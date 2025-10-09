Pakistan, Saudi Arabia ink historic deal on anti-corruption and asset recovery

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a landmark agreement to boost cooperation on anti-corruption, money laundering, and asset recovery through joint investigations and intelligence sharing.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed a historic agreement aimed at strengthening cooperation in combating corruption, money laundering, and asset recovery.

The landmark memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of Pakistan and the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) of Saudi Arabia.

The MoU was signed by NAB Chairman Lt Gen (r) Nazir Ahmed on behalf of Pakistan and Nazaha President Mazin bin Ibrahim on behalf of Saudi Arabia. Senior representatives from both anti-corruption institutions attended the signing ceremony, underscoring the growing partnership between the two nations in promoting transparency and accountability.

Under the agreement, both countries will collaborate closely on joint investigations, intelligence sharing, and mutual support in anti-corruption efforts. The accord aims to strengthen institutional linkages and enhance coordination in the prevention and detection of financial crimes.

The two sides also agreed to maintain close contact to ensure an effective role in curbing corruption at both domestic and international levels.

During the meeting, the Saudi delegation commended NAB’s exceptional performance and recovery record, acknowledging its significant achievements in fighting corruption and promoting integrity. The delegation noted that NAB’s performance has received recognition at global forums.

Lt Gen (r) Nazir Ahmed highlighted that Pakistan remains an active participant in the global campaign against corruption and is committed to expanding cooperation with international institutions working for transparency and accountability.

The NAB chief also praised the Saudi leadership’s anti-corruption measures, describing them as a new direction for the region. He expressed confidence that the agreement would further deepen the brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Nazir Ahmed extended an invitation to Nazaha President Mazin bin Ibrahim to visit Pakistan in the near future.