Gandapur backs PTI's CM nominee Sohail Afridi

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur pledges full support to nominated CM Suhail Afridi in PTI parliamentary meeting reaffirming unity, discipline, and leadership decisions.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, who has submitted his resignation, assured complete support to Sohail Afridi – PTI's nominated candidate for the chief ministership – during a key parliamentary party meeting on Thursday.

The PTI parliamentary session, chaired by Gandapur, lasted for nearly two hours and included significant internal discussions and strategic decisions. Sohail Afridi also attended the meeting, receiving the party’s full endorsement for the top provincial post.

Gandapur resigns as KP Chief Minister; Sohail Afridi set to take charge



During the session, the PTI leadership reaffirmed its commitment to party unity, discipline, and adherence to leadership decisions. Gandapur conveyed that Sohail Afridi, nominated by PTI's founding leadership, would have his full cooperation moving forward.

The meeting marks a show of internal consolidation within PTI’s ranks in KP amid broader political challenges.