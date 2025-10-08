Gandapur resigns as KP Chief Minister; Sohail Afridi set to take charge

Ali Amin Gandapur resigns as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister after Imran Khan’s directive, with Sohail Afridi named as his successor amid worsening security challenges.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur has stepped down as chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following a directive from the party’s founder, Imran Khan.

Gandapur, who became the 18th chief minister of the province and took oath on 2 March 2024, has stepped down less than two years into his tenure.

The announcement was confirmed by PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja, who stated that provincial minister Sohail Afridi has been nominated to replace Gandapur as the new chief minister of the province.

According to Salman Akram Raja, the decision to seek Gandapur’s resignation was made directly by the PTI founder. Speaking to the media, he confirmed that Imran Khan had formally asked Gandapur to vacate the post and named Sohail Afridi as his successor.

He said the founder had expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where recent terror attacks have claimed several lives, including those of security personnel in Orakzai. “The founder said he had no choice but to replace Ali Amin Gandapur in light of the worsening situation,” Raja told reporters.

Raja added that Imran Khan was deeply saddened by the loss of officers and soldiers in Orakzai and called for a comprehensive strategy to tackle terrorism. “He emphasised that the issue of terrorism must be addressed through dialogue, community engagement, and support from local jirgas and tribes,” Raja said.

Salman Akram Raja described the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as “the worst phase of terrorism in recent years,” adding that the PTI founder personally intervened after reviewing the province’s security and governance challenges.

Read also: Barrister Gohar refutes reports of sacking CM Gandapur amid party rifts

He said the decision was part of a broader plan to reset the province’s direction and separate the provincial government from what Imran Khan termed as “the federal government’s flawed policies.” The PTI founder, according to Raja, believes that Sohail Afridi will provide new leadership and help define a “clear and independent policy” for the province.

“The [PTI] founder expects Sohail Afridi to engage with the federal authorities constructively while also ensuring that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa takes charge of its own affairs,” he said. “We are entering a new phase and beginning a new chapter in PTI’s governance in the province.”

Salman Akram Raja clarified that Ali Amin Gandapur remains a loyal party member and that his resignation does not indicate any internal rift. “There is no reason to believe he would defy the founder’s directive,” he stated. “He has always been loyal and will continue to serve the party in other capacities.”

According to Raja, Imran Khan advised Gandapur to return to grassroots politics and reconnect with the people, noting that he could play a vital role in strengthening PTI’s public support base. “The founder said Ali Amin Gandapur should now become part of public politics,” he added.

Raja also criticised the government for what he called “false cases” against PTI members, including Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan, saying that “governments and decisions change with time, but truth always prevails.”

He reiterated that the leadership change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is not linked to any conspiracy or internal dispute but is instead a step toward restructuring the party’s provincial leadership amid growing challenges.

“The founder was clear that this decision was his own and made in the broader interest of the province,” Raja said. “We have to move forward with a new beginning, a renewed policy, and a new chief minister.”