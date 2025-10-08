Barrister Gohar refutes reports of sacking CM Gandapur amid party rifts

PTI chairman dismissed rumours about the removal of KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur, calling them baseless and part of a conspiracy to divide the party

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan refuted the reports of sacking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur amid rifts in the party.

Barrister Gohar stated that Gandapur remains the party’s chief minister, dismissing circulating rumours as part of a conspiracy to divide and weaken the party.

Addressing the recent speculations, PTI chairman clarified that no decision has been made regarding Ali Amin Gandapur’s position.

“False and fabricated news is being spread in an attempt to destabilise PTI. We strongly condemn such actions,” he said.

He emphasised that these rumours are part of a broader conspiracy aimed at creating internal discord.

“The objective of such divisive tactics is to generate internal strife. However, we will remain united in all circumstances,” Gohar added.

Gandapur issues video message after meeting with PTI founder

Reiterating PTI’s stance, he stated, “Ali Amin Gandapur remains our chief minister. The rumours being spread against him are completely baseless.”

The PTI chairman warned that any attempt to divide the party would be met with a strong and effective response. “We will counter and defeat these conspiracies,” he declared.

Earlier, Ali Amin Gandapur has issued a video message after meeting with the PTI founder Imran Khan.

In his message, Ali Amin Gandapur said that he met Imran Khan after five to six months. In the previous meeting, they had discussed reshuffling the provincial cabinet.

He said that he had also talked to Asad Qaiser and Shahram Tarakai regarding changes in the cabinet.

He added that during the meeting, he briefed the PTI founder on party affairs, stating that a major divide has emerged within the party.